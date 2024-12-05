Boom
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
China to lose 51 million people in 10 years
How is China responding to population decline?
Dec 5
•
Boom
8
Share this post
Boom
China to lose 51 million people in 10 years
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
Links in Progress: What are children for?
And how the UN’s birth rate forecasts keep getting it wrong
Published on The Works in Progress Newsletter
•
Nov 18
Scotland is the South Korea of the UK
Farewell to the Highlands
Nov 15
•
Boom
20
Share this post
Boom
Scotland is the South Korea of the UK
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The pronatalist who doesn't want or like children
A guest post
Nov 6
•
Boom
6
Share this post
Boom
The pronatalist who doesn't want or like children
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
The 'parent gap' between rich & poor
Richer people are more likely to become parents
Oct 28
•
Boom
1
Share this post
Boom
The 'parent gap' between rich & poor
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Repro tech, realistic goals & getting past Elon Musk
A rundown of the Boom x Civic Future event
Oct 21
•
Boom
8
Share this post
Boom
Repro tech, realistic goals & getting past Elon Musk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Links in Progress: Rising incomes do not always mean fewer births
And how having a baby can make you believe in the future
Published on The Works in Progress Newsletter
•
Oct 14
Why is France different?
How policy has caused millions more French people to be born
Oct 4
•
Boom
14
Share this post
Boom
Why is France different?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
September 2024
Event: Kickstarting the next baby boom
Based in London? Come along!
Sep 11
•
Boom
6
Share this post
Boom
Event: Kickstarting the next baby boom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Nagi: Japan's miracle town
Where 47% of families have 3 children
Sep 5
•
Boom
11
Share this post
Boom
Nagi: Japan's miracle town
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
August 2024
Gordon Brown’s Baby Boom
When 1 in 100 babies was a Gordon baby
Aug 28
•
Boom
7
Share this post
Boom
Gordon Brown’s Baby Boom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
On the higher fertility of semiconductor workers
One in every fifty Taiwanese babies is a TSMC baby.
Aug 21
•
Boom
23
Share this post
Boom
On the higher fertility of semiconductor workers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
© 2024 Boom Campaign
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts